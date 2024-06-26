Riley County firefighters host ‘forced entry’ training

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) — Firefighters in Riley County came together to host a ‘forceful entry’ training session Tuesday evening.

The firefighters were given a vacant home to use during the training. Workers filled the home with fake smoke to simulate an actual house fire, which firefighters forcefully entered to put out the source.

Riley County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Russel Stukey told 27 News the two most important things firefighters need to remember when forcefully entering a burning building are safety and following procedure.

“Do the least amount of damage as possible, but enough to get the job done, to get us in the building safely and have a safe way to get out,” Stukey said. “And then also to perform ventilation operations which is to get the heat and smoke out of the structure.”

‘Forceful entry’ training is just one of several training sessions firefighters in Riley County attend each month.

