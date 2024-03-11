What are my rights during a bag search on the New York City subway?

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of 1,000 state personnel to conduct mandatory baggage checks at subway stations around New York City.

She made the announcement as part of a new, five-point plan aimed at shoring up safety in the subway system. Hochul said these measures were being implemented, in part, due to recent assaults on the subway, referencing one incident where a subway employee was "slashed in the neck," and another incident where a rider was pushed onto the tracks.

"These brazen, heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated," she said.

In 2024 so far, crime is up 13% in the New York City transit system compared to the same time period last year, according to statistics provided by the New York City Police Department. This, as crime in most other major categories has either fallen or risen to a much lesser extent: Housing-related crime is down 5% and retail theft is up only 4%.

But the widespread implementation of bag searches in the subway system is raising concerns about rider privacy. In general, people are protected from government searches by the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The current system for searching riders' bags was devised by the NYPD in the years following the 9/11 terror attacks.

At the time, the New York Civil Liberties Union sued the city, claiming that the program's indiscriminate use of bag searches was unconstitutional. However, in 2006 a federal appeals court upheld the NYPD's program, which appears to be the model for this week's announcement.

We spoke with Christopher Dunn, NYCLU's legal director, and Ricardo Bascuas, a professor at the University of Miami School of Law, to understand more about your rights as a New Yorker and a subway rider if you encounter a bag search checkpoint.

Can I refuse a bag search?

Under the NYPD's program, riders are absolutely allowed to refuse a search. If they do so, they must exit the subway system.

"Under the terms of the program, you are free to leave and they can take no action," said Dunn.

The appeals court opined in 2006 that riders may not re-enter the system in order to evade the search, or they could be arrested. But it remains unclear how and when a rider is allowed to re-enter the subway after refusing a search.

What are police allowed to search for?

The appeals court upheld the NYPD's search program because it only permitted officers to search large compartments, and only to discover explosive devices. Clearly, Hochul's announcement was not meant to target explosive devices but weapons and other dangerous implements.

Dunn nevertheless argues that the bounds of any search must adhere to the terms of the program that was upheld in 2006.

"Under the terms of the program that was endorsed by the court, all they were allowed to do... was search containers that might have explosives," Dunn explained. "Nothing in the prior litigation endorses them going into people's small bags, handbags, wallets and small pouches."

If a police officer attempts to engage in a search that is more invasive than what is allowed, a rider can object to the officer's conduct. Ultimately, the rider may have to leave the subway system and voice their concerns after the fact.

Part of the reason why the appeals court upheld the NYPD's program was because officers could not "intentionally look for other contraband" beyond what was being targeted by the search. However, officers could arrest an individual if they "incidentally" discovered unrelated contraband.

Bascuas explained that the NYPD should not be using the random searches as an excuse to detect drugs or other contraband.

"As long as there's no evidence that they're using these searches pretextually to target people for low-level crimes, like things that don't involve weapons or assaults, then it's very much in line with what we do at airports everyday," he said.

But because we do not know precisely what the NYPD is targeting with these new searches, it is difficult to know when they are stepping out of the bounds of what is legally permissible.

Do I have to identify myself?

"Nobody is required to have an ID in New York. That's not a lawful request," Dunn said. "You certainly can't have any law enforcement action taken against you for not having ID, and there's no requirement to produce ID."

Further, Dunn explained that you do not have to identify yourself to a police officer conducting the search.

What if I believe I am being targeted by the police?

Under the terms of the program, police "exercise no discretion in selecting whom to search," according to the 2006 court case. The randomness of the searches and lack of discretion of individual officers are key reasons why the search program is constitutional, according to Bascuas.

But New York has been ensnared in allegations that it illegally targets certain people for police activity. In 2013, a federal judge declared the NYPD's notorious "stop and frisk" program unconstitutional because it illegally targeted Black and Hispanic New Yorkers.

And NYCLU did end up suing the NYPD over claims that its client, Jangir Sultan, had his bag searched 21 times over three years under the original bag search program. According to the group, the odds that Sultan would have been chosen at random that many times is around 1 in 165 million.

Bascuas explained that the only way to know whether the NYPD is illegally targeting individuals is to keep a statistical eye on the kinds of criminal cases that are referred from the search program.

"I think you just have to look at the kinds of crimes they are prosecuting as a result of these searches," he said.

Can I record my encounters with the police?

You have a right under the First Amendment and the New York State Civil Rights Law to record your interactions with the police. In addition, New York City law requires that police officers identify themselves, if requested, during a bag search.

According to Dunn, the right to record police encounters does not disappear when entering the subway system.

What can I do if I was treated unfairly?

If you believe the police are conducting an illegal search or are targeting you based on a protected characteristic, you can voice your objection during the search or withdraw your consent and leave the subway.

After the fact, you can file a complaint with the Civilian Complaint Review Board regarding an NYPD officer's conduct. If the officer involved is a state trooper or national guardsman, you can file a civilian complaint with those respective agencies.

Additionally, you can consult an attorney and consider filing a lawsuit against the officer and agency responsible for the search. You can also file a civil action if the police illegally confiscate an item you are permitted to own and possess.

