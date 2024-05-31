Rifles, 10K rounds of ammunition, gas masks stolen from Berks County storage unit

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple rifles, gas masks, survival gear, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a storage unit in Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the Exeter Township Police Department is investigating the theft at Exeter Self Storage on Perkiomen Ave.

The victim reported that the firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, and camping/survival gear were stolen between December 2023 and April 28, 2024.

The following items were outlined by State Police as stolen from the unit:

Spikes Tactical, pirate theme, 5.56/.223, black and tan with SIG optic

Seekins Precision AR NX15 5.56, black with Burrix 2x optics

Cor 15 AR 15 .556/.223, black and tan

Mossberg 22 LR

10,000 rounds of ammunition, mostly 5.56 and .223

Sig optics

PVS-18 night vision

Gas masks (standard military issue)

Miscellaneous Magpul AR parts

Aero Precision upper

Multiple bolt carrier groups

Gas tubes

Upper and lower build kits for 5.56 and .223

Condor FDE plate carrier with two Spartan AR500 plates

Strike Force soft armor

Miscellaneous camping/survival gear

Anyone with information is asked to contact Exeter Township Police at 610-937-5917.

