Rifles, 10K rounds of ammunition, gas masks stolen from Berks County storage unit
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple rifles, gas masks, survival gear, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a storage unit in Berks County.
Pennsylvania State Police say the Exeter Township Police Department is investigating the theft at Exeter Self Storage on Perkiomen Ave.
The victim reported that the firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, and camping/survival gear were stolen between December 2023 and April 28, 2024.
The following items were outlined by State Police as stolen from the unit:
Spikes Tactical, pirate theme, 5.56/.223, black and tan with SIG optic
Seekins Precision AR NX15 5.56, black with Burrix 2x optics
Cor 15 AR 15 .556/.223, black and tan
Mossberg 22 LR
10,000 rounds of ammunition, mostly 5.56 and .223
Sig optics
PVS-18 night vision
Gas masks (standard military issue)
Miscellaneous Magpul AR parts
Aero Precision upper
Multiple bolt carrier groups
Gas tubes
Upper and lower build kits for 5.56 and .223
Condor FDE plate carrier with two Spartan AR500 plates
Strike Force soft armor
Miscellaneous camping/survival gear
Anyone with information is asked to contact Exeter Township Police at 610-937-5917.
