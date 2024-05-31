Rifles, 10K rounds of ammunition, gas masks stolen from Berks County storage unit

George Stockburger
·1 min read

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple rifles, gas masks, survival gear, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a storage unit in Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the Exeter Township Police Department is investigating the theft at Exeter Self Storage on Perkiomen Ave.

The victim reported that the firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, and camping/survival gear were stolen between December 2023 and April 28, 2024.

The following items were outlined by State Police as stolen from the unit:

  • Spikes Tactical, pirate theme, 5.56/.223, black and tan with SIG optic

  • Seekins Precision AR NX15 5.56, black with Burrix 2x optics

  • Cor 15 AR 15 .556/.223, black and tan

  • Mossberg 22 LR

  • 10,000 rounds of ammunition, mostly 5.56 and .223

  • Sig optics

  • PVS-18 night vision

  • Gas masks (standard military issue)

  • Miscellaneous Magpul AR parts

  • Aero Precision upper

  • Multiple bolt carrier groups

  • Gas tubes

  • Upper and lower build kits for 5.56 and .223

  • Condor FDE plate carrier with two Spartan AR500 plates

  • Strike Force soft armor

  • Miscellaneous camping/survival gear

Anyone with information is asked to contact Exeter Township Police at 610-937-5917.

