Riedel’s focus in 9th Congressional District race is on the border and immigration

FREMONT ― Republican Craig Riedel is running for Congress in the 9th Congressional District.

There are three candidates running in the primary, and each was asked to present what they consider the three most important issues in this campaign.

In the 9th Congressional District of Ohio, former state representative Craig Riedel is one of three Republican candidates in the 2024 primary.

“The most important issue our country is facing right now, and this applies to the 9th Congressional District, is the southern border and the number of illegals that are coming across that border,” Riedel said. “The drugs that are over the border, and killing thousands and thousands of Americans, the human trafficking that’s occurring with the illegals coming across, the criminals, the terrorists, that’s President Biden.”

He references some estimates of more than 8 million people coming into the country illegally, across the southern border, with cost estimates of more than $500 billion.

“These people are coming over that border and coming across the country, including Northwest Ohio. I consider this the most pressing matter our country is dealing with at this moment,” Riedel said.

He advocates shutting the border down and completing the border wall started by former President Donald Trump.

He took a three-day trip to the border. “I got a firsthand look, myself, and it’s utter chaos. The cartels control that situation down there. They instruct the illegals in exactly what to do when they cross the border. It’s just utter chaos,” Riedel said.

Riedel is also for cutting government spending.

“Number two, in my mind, is the out-of-control spending that our federal government can’t seem to stop spending into oblivion,” Riedel said. “As a country, we have a spending problem.”

He refers to the national debt, at $35 trillion, and the impact of the debt on the future of his grandchildren.

He added that he is for term limits and, if elected wouldn’t say in office for more than 12 years.

“I’m going there, willing to make these very difficult decision that need to be made, to get control of this spending,” Riedel said.

The third issue is inflation.

“It’s crushing. We can’t continue to spend money we don’t have,” Reidel added. “And we have to be energy independent, which goes in right in hand with inflation.”

He ties the costs of the shipping of anything to the cost of energy.

“If energy costs were not so high, we would not have to spend so much at the grocery store,” Reidel said.

He wants the country fracking for natural gas, drilling for oil, and a powerful nuclear power industry. He said he is not against renewable energy but is not for the current government support of the industries.

“If wind and solar can be competitive, standing on its own feet, then that’s the market taking control."

Riedel said he grew up on a farm and is not a fan of wind turbines and solar power generation.

“I’m not a fan of it at all, but at the same time, the market should control this, not the government,” Riedel said. “And that goes for any industry, whether it’s automotive, whether it’s steel, whether it’s energy. One of the things that makes the United States the greatest country in the world is the way the economy functions. It’s based on free market principals. I’m absolutely 100% opposed to the federal subsidies that have propped up renewable energy.”

Riedel also spoke about the mechanics of the congressional race, believing he has the resources to win in the general election and a grassroots ground game in place.

“I’d like to highlight my background, which really differentiates me from the other two candidates,” Riedel said. “The fact that I spent 27 years in the private sector, working in the steel industry, for a company called Nucor Steel. Recently, I was a state representative. I fought for conservative values in the General Assembly for six years. None of the other candidates have that sort of a background.”

He also points out he and his wife, Danette, have been married for 35 years. They have a son, a daughter and three granddaughters.

Riedel is running against state Rep. Derek Merrin and Steve Lankenau. J.R. Majewski recently dropped out of the race, but in doing that less than 40 days before the election, his name is still on the ballot. According to the Sandusky County Board of Elections, he could affect the outcome of the election, because a vote for Majewski “is like not voting in that race.”

Incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Craig Riedel seeks 9th Congressional District win in Ohio GOP primary