Ridley Scott admits big problem with Blade Runner 2049

From Digital Spy

Blade Runner 2049 has the unfortunate distinction of being hugely praised by critics… and almost completely ignored by the wider public.

That's a similar fate faced by its predecessor back in 1982, although the original Blade Runner would go on to become re-evaluated as a classic of science fiction over the years.

Both films' producer, Sir Ridley Scott, doesn't seem quite convinced that Blade Runner 2049 will ultimately get a reappraisal because of one big problem with the movie.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris / Getty Images More

"I have to be careful what I say," he told Vulture in a new interview. "I have to be careful what I say. It was f**king way too long. F**k me! And most of that script's mine."

The filmmaker continued: "I sit with writers for an inordinate amount of time and I will not take credit, because it means I've got to sit there with a tape recorder while we talk. I can't do that to a good writer. But I have to, because to prove I'm part of the actual process, I have to then have an endless amount [of proof], and I can't be bothered."

Blade Runner 2049's script is officially credited to Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, although Scott says many of the film's key themes were his own creation. (Warning: spoilers for Blade Runner 2049 follow.)

"The big idea comes from Blade Runner," he said. "[Replicant creator] Tyrell is a trillionaire, maybe 5 to 10 percent of his business is AI. Like God, he has created perfect beings that, for all intents and purposes, there is no telling the difference from humans.

"Then he says, 'You know what? I'm going to create an AI. I'll have a male and female, they will not know that they're both AIs, I'll have them meet each other, they will fall in love, they will consummate, and they will have a child'. That's the first film.

"The second film is, what happens to the baby? You've got to have the baby, you can't have the mother, so the mother has to inexplicably die four months after she breastfeeds. The bones are found in the box at the foot of the tree - that's all me. And the digital girlfriend is me. I wanted an evolution from Pris, who is inordinately sexy in the original, right?"

Unfortunately for the producer, his vision didn't connect with audiences. It was reported in November that Blade Runner 2049's box office failure could cost producers as much as $80 million (£61 million).

Let's hope it does better on Blu-ray and SVOD…

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like