These Ridiculous Wedding Reception Stories Will Make You Cringe

Dream weddings can turn nightmarish really, really fast when the crowd gets liquored up, the caterer doesn't show, and the crazy ex-girlfriend won't stop hitting on the groom. We collected Reddit users' craziest stories about when they came for the "I do's" and stayed for the drama.

The bride passed out.

Dinner was supposed to start at 6 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the bride fainted from lack of food. This was after another 2-1/2 hours of cousins and aunts and uncles giving speeches, poems and songs, one after another. Why they didn't do this after the food was served I will never know. – Tinycowz

The kids went wild.

All kids under 10 years old smeared wedding cake and food all over each other. – a_sheila

The caterer was a no-show.

I know of a couple […] who used nearly all of their $1,000 budget on a food truck guy who makes bomb-a** BBQ. Well, wedding day rolls around and BBQ guy still hasn't shown up to the reception hall. They are calling him and he isn't answering. Turns out he forgot about the wedding and didn't prep any food. So he rushes to the grocery store and buys them out of cold cut meats and top shelf bread. He manages to prep 200 sandwiches, coleslaw, and beans in about 2 hours. From what I hear - other than the food - the reception was amazing, and the BBQ guy felt so bad he gave the bride and groom free food for life from his food truck. – swanyMcswan

Someone ordered KFC.

Went to a wedding once where the caterer messed up the food so bad that it was basically inedible. They ended up "making up for it" by ordering a massive amount of chicken from KFC. The reception was literally just KFC meals. – BlueWukong

There was nowhere to sit.

There were no tables and chairs. Like none. They had an open bar but no f***ing chairs. Everyone had to put their drink on the ground and hold their plate to eat. Everyone just assumed that some sort of terrible thing happened where the tables and chair people didn't bring them, but afterwards I asked [the bride] what happened and she just said, "Oh we would have had to pay extra for that." – tsim12345

The party favor was food poisoning.

The caterers didn't show up for cocktail hour. Apparently they got lost and couldn't find the giant hotel or the banquet hall right inside the main door. Then, at the reception, the DJ had technical difficulties and could only play CDs. People got food poisoning from the chicken entree. [The bride] got red wine spilled on her dress. And the cake collapsed before they got to cut it. – SimplySweet24

The cake never made it to the table.

[It was] only horrible for one person: the main hostess for the reception of about 30 guests. She carried in the three-tier wedding cake, rather than using a cart. She not only dropped it, but fell face first into it on the floor. First dead silence ... then a few giggles ... and then her emotional breakdown like I have never seen before. She was completely devastated from both the embarrassment and ruining that special moment. We all eventually assured her that we're half-drunk and don't care about the cake. The best part was that she easily collected $1,000 more in tips than she would have had that not happened. – Scrappy_Larue

The reception was one giant potluck.

In lieu of gifts, we were asked to bring food and drinks ... as well as our own chairs, since they were having the reception in the backyard. – Lip-stick-junkie

A rude sister-in-law ruined everything.

The groom's sister (who was a good 15 years older than the groom) had volunteered to provide the wedding cake, as she'd been making really fancy cakes for family birthdays for years. Bride was kind of excited about this, since it was really the only gesture of welcome she got from the groom's family. The sister took off right after the ceremony to go and pick up the cake, and after an hour, had still not shown up. After another 30 minutes, the bride was ready to just break a chocolate cookie with the groom and be done with it when Sister arrives - carrying three store-bought coconut cakes. Correction: Three of the smallest store-bought cakes ever in existence AND they were obviously not fresh cakes (they had discount stickers on the boxes). Each cake said it served 6 people and there were more than 70 people at the reception, plus they were coconut - which the bride was allergic to. The groom's sister had obviously spent an hour or so driving around to different stores looking for the worst of all cakes for this wedding. – jaimystery