Ridgewood's George Washington Middle School announces new principal

RIDGEWOOD — David Bailey, assistant principal of Ridgewood High School, has been named principal of George Washington Middle School, district officials announced Tuesday.

Bailey was named assistant principal in July 2020 after 10 years as a counselor at the high school. He previously served as a special education instructor at Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School from September 2008 to October 2010.

Bailey holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Penn State University and a master's in educational leadership and administration from Montclair State University.

Washington is one of two middle schools serving the 5,619-student school district, with 641 students in grades six through eight.

Bailey will assume his new post on July 1, said Superintendent Mark Schwarz, adding the district will immediately begin the search for Bailey's successor.

