This Ridgewood house set a price record. Now the one next door beat it

Ridgewood — the eighth hottest homebuying town in New Jersey in May, with a median home price of $1.18 million — is known to have homes sell for a pretty hefty price tag. But one home just raised the bar, setting a record for the most expensive home sale on the village's east side.

The home at 104 Brookside Ave. was originally listed for $3.495 million on April 4. After receiving multiple offers, the home was under contract in just six days and sold for $3.7 million on May 10. Before this, the home just next door — 102 Brookside Ave. — had been the priciest property to sell on Ridgewood's east side, at $3.15 million.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Craftsman-style home has about 4,126-square-feet of living space on a 0.78-acre lot. It features a gourmet kitchen, a banquet-sized dining room, a large family room and a first-floor bedroom. There is a large primary suite and four other bedrooms on the second floor, a third floor with an additional bedroom and a finished lower level with a custom kitchenette, home gym, storage and space for an office or extra bedroom.

The home at 104 Brookside Ave. in Ridgewood, which sold for $3.7 million in May.

The home was initially built in 1900, but listing agents Laura Gill and Ally Donoghue of The Gill Group at Keller Williams Village Square Realty said the property underwent an extensive renovation in 2021. While it was updated to include modern conveniences, the remodel involved maintaining some of the property's unique, traditional details.

The home is centrally located on Ridgewood's east side and within walking distance of the Hawes, Travell and Somerville elementary schools.

"Really something about this house is that it is the perfect blend of classic architecture," Gill said. "That's why people still move to Ridgewood. They want that charming, beautiful exterior and yet, it has all the modern amenities. So it just has these luxurious amenities throughout and a modern, very fresh and livable floor plan."

Donoghue said one of these classic features is the home's wraparound, screened-in porch, which adds both curb appeal and desirable outdoor living space to the home. The property also backs up to the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook, which she said offers a scenic view throughout the home, including through the French doors, the great room and the primary bedroom.

When it came to preparing the property to be listed, Donoghue said there wasn't much to do besides cleaning and touching up certain details.

"In a luxury market like that, every single small detail is obviously so important. Even the little things like bringing a painter through a couple of days before it went live to do tiny little touch-ups, deep cleaning, power washing — all of those things are really what we focused on," she said. "Then, we just tried to showcase the house as best as possible. We had a professional stager, an interior designer, walk through the space and make sure that the furniture placement was right, that the colors were showing properly and to add finishing touches. Simple things like that can make a really big difference."

Once the home was listed, Donoghue said Keller Williams only did private showings instead of holding open houses. She said they did this to vet potential buyers, and to ensure that anyone putting in an offer had strong finances, whether it be through preapprovals or proof of funds.

In the end, she said a cash offer was accepted, and that the buyers and sellers were able to agree on terms fairly quickly, which made the process as smooth as possible.

"The average days on the market in Ridgewood is 16. So it is a very fast moving market, but especially for a luxury home to be under contract after five days is pretty quick," Gill said. "In a process like this, it's just really important to align yourself with the right team who's going to have that attention to detail, do the right preparation, market and has the right connections."

