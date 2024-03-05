Ridgeland man charged for sexually assaulting ex-partner after forcibly entering her home

Gilbert Sanchez-Perez, 23, from Ridgeland, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after reportedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and sexually assaulting her early Saturday morning, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Sanchez-Perez “forced his way” into the home on Bees Creek Road around 4 a.m. Saturday through a broken window that had been boarded up. The property is located east of Ridgeland town limits. As the woman tried to hold her bedroom door shut, he pushed his way into the room and sexually assaulted her, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Chief Jeff Crosby.

The woman’s small child was on the same bed when the assault occurred, according to Crosby. Her roommate was also home at the time but told police she did not hear the attack, he added.

After hearing from the victim, Jasper County deputies located Sanchez-Perez’s vehicle via license plate readers along nearby roadways. He was arrested Sunday after investigators obtained his arrest warrant, using evidence from the victim’s testimony and cell phone camera footage she recorded while Sanchez-Perez allegedly broke into the home, according to Crosby.

The felony offense of first-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in prison under South Carolina law. Sanchez-Perez was also charged for giving false information to police, a misdemeanor, although Crosby did not have additional details on that offense as of Tuesday morning.

A search of judicial records in Beaufort and Jasper counties did not reveal a prior criminal history for Sanchez-Perez. After his arrest Sunday, he was denied bond and remained in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

