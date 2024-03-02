Ridgecrest ice ax murderer charged with child sex crimes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man serving 25 years to life for the gruesome murder of a woman he repeatedly hit with an ice ax is now facing multiple counts of child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, was arrested Thursday on the new charges and is due in court next week, according to court records.

The alleged victim last year told deputies Gunnarsson forced her to engage in sex acts on numerous occasions from 2016 to 2021, according to a probable cause declaration. Gunnarrson refused to speak to an investigator who attempted to interview him at Wasco State Prison, according to the declaration.

In October, Gunnarrson was sentenced for the May 18, 2021, murder of 21-year-old Kathryn Pham. He dated Pham for about a month before killing her in a garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue.

Painters working on the house witnessed him and Pham enter the garage, and one of them later went inside to let them know they needed to start painting it. The painter found Pham naked and facedown on the floor, motionless, while Gunnarsson, covered in blood, stood on a stepladder.

Pham had multiple injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead at the scene.

The slaying occurred a day after the couple argued, prosecutors said. Gunnarsson became angry after seeing another man at Pham’s apartment, and swore at her over the phone.

Later, he apologized and lured her to the garage, prosecutors said.

