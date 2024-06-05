Rideshare Driver Shoots Naked Man Who Was Allegedly in Process of Assaulting a Woman

A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot by a rideshare driver who witnessed the alleged attack on a woman

A California rideshare driver allegedly shot a naked man police allege was attacking a woman before calling authorities to report the shooting.

The wounded man, who police consider a suspect in the alleged assault, was was shot in Stanton, Calif., on Sunday, June 2, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Authorities believe the rideshare driver was dropping off a customer at the location when he witnessed the alleged attack, per the statement. Investigators spoke with the driver after they arrived at the scene and later released him.

The assault suspect, a 20-year-old, was naked during the incident and the alleged victim was a 60-year-old woman, ABC 7 reports, citing the sheriff’s department.

A local resident who witnessed the incident told the outlet that the suspect was allegedly “beating on the woman.”

“He's like on top of her, beating on the woman," said the witness, identified only as Luis, who added, "I saw him pounding on the car, but he was completely nude."

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene, per the sheriff's office.



The sheriff’s office says they are investigating whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs or has a mental illness, ABC 7 reports.

While the sheriff's office did not release the name of the rideshare company the man was driving for, Uber told the outlet in a statement that the details of the incident were “frightening” and the company is “standing ready” to cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation.

The assault suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition. The sheriff’s office says he may face charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact sheriff's dispatch at 714-647-7000 or share an anonymous tip by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or visiting their website.



