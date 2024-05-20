Rideshare driver carjacked along Chippewa in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday morning while working as a rideshare driver.

According to a public statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 4900 block of Chippewa Street, located on the border of the city’s Northampton and Southampton neighborhoods.

Police claim the driver had stopped to let off a passenger when a black vehicle pulled up next to hers. Two men got out of the black vehicle, one of whom was armed with a pistol. They ordered the driver out of her car, a 2019 white Kia Stinger. The passenger also got out of the backseat.

The armed suspect struck the driver in the back of the head with the pistol, causing the gun to fire.

The suspects got into the Kia Stinger and sped off.

The investigation is still ongoing.

