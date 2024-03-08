Which rides are open and closed at Disney World? What to know about Magic Kingdom, Epcot, more

Crowds fill Main Street USA in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Spring break is coming, and with it comes trips to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

But those excited to see some country bears jamming or Princess Tiana in her bayou in the next couple of months might be disappointed.

Ride closures can impact your trip to "the "The Happiest Place On Earth" and even put a frown on some excited faces. So, here is a guide to help you navigate your plans to visit Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios this spring, while answering questions about what to expect when you arrive at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Should younger kids go to the park? Why parents take young kids to Disney World, even if they won’t remember it

Magic Kingdom ride closures: Country Bear Jamboree; no more Splash Mountain

Do not expect to ride Splash Mountain when you visit the park this year. The ride was permanently closed to make way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure in January 2023.

Country Bear Jamboree, in Magic Kingdom, is temporarily closed for refurbishment. It will not reopen until the summer of 2024.

Hollywood Studios ride closures: Rock 'n' Rollercoaster

This spring break, Aerosmith will not be serenading you with one of their hit songs as you race to their concert on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. It's currently closed for refurbishment and the resort's website does not say when it will open back up.

The store connected to the coaster, Rock Around the Shop, is also closed for refurbishment with no word on when it will open back up.

Epcot ride closures - There are none!

There are no closures here, woohoo! But the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow may look a little bit different to folks who haven't been to the park in a few years because of new additions, like Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a walk through experience meant for toddlers, kids and grown ups and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, a 4D dark ride.

Guests still get to experience the park and ride classics like Living with the Land, Spaceship Earth and the infamous Journey Into Imagination With Figment.

Animal Kingdom ride closure - No new closures... yet.

While there are currently no ride closures at the moment, some familiar attractions will be closing sooner rather than later.

JUST ANNOUNCED: A new show based on “Zootopia” is being created for the Tree of Life theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park! #DestinationD23

Imagineers are currently finalizing the concept and more details will be coming in the future. pic.twitter.com/LOdXAUgwu4 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2023

Don't bug out, but at Destination D23, a Disney expo, it was announced that It's Tough to be a Bug!, located in the Tree of Life, will shut down and be replaced a a Zootopia themed show.

Soon, guests may no longer be able to "got get that dino." At the same expo, Bruce Vaughn, chief creative officer for Walt Disney Imagineering, said the section of the park know as Dino Land USA is going to be completely reimagined and teased the possibility of featuring attractions inspired by movies Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Is Tiana's Bayou Adventure open?

Not yet. According to the website, the ride will open up in Summer 2024, but there is not an exact date yet. Those who want to meet the princess can do so at Princess Fairytale Hall in Fantasy Land.

Is Cinderella Castle open?

When people think of Disney World, they think of Magic Kingdom's Cinderella Castle. The iconic castle is still there and not under refurbishment. Guests can walk through the murals, which are inside the castle's walkway, and visit its restaurant, Cinderella's Royal Table. Disney recommends guests make reservations to eat here as well.

Keep in mind, the castle is roped off 20 minutes before the firework show. Those wishing to see the show or explore the park during that time need to make sure they're out of that area 20 minutes before showtime. And anyone who has a reservation at Royal Table around that time needs to make sure they're there before it gets roped off.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, the shop inside the castle where kids 3 to 12 years old can get magical makeovers while accompanied by a grown up that's 18 or older, will also be open. Disney World's website does recommend guests make reservations in advance, since it is a popular service.

Is TRON Lightcycle / Run open?

Yes, it is! According to a Disney Parks press release, TRON opened on April 4, 2023.

The resort's website states guests who wish to ride to roller coaster must enter the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience App.

How do you enter the TRON virtual queue?

It needs to be done via the Disney Experience app and guests need to be logged into the account their tickets are attached to before they attempt to make a reservation.

There are only two chances through out the day where guests can do this:

7:00 a.m. - which can be done from anywhere and guests do not need to be in Magic Kingdom or even on the resort's property to do this.

1:00 p.m. - Those who couldn't enter the queue on the first round will get another opportunity to enter the queue in the afternoon. But, Disney Parks states guests need to be in Magic Kingdom to join the virtual queue at this time.

Is Magic Kingdom's Enchantment Fireworks Show still going?

Guests looking to end their night with fireworks shouldn't expect to see Disney's Enchantment. That show no longer exists outside of YouTube videos.

According to the Disney Food Blog, Enchantment's last performance was on April 2, 2023. It was replaced by the return of Happily Ever After, which started the day after Enchantment ended.

The fireworks show, which currently starts at 8 p.m., is subject to delay or cancellation because of inclement weather.

Where to park at Magic Kingdom

Once guests go through the gates that lead to Magic Kingdom, they can park at the Ticketing and Transportation Center. This is where they will be able to catch the monorail or ferry to Magic Kingdom.

Guests can not park directly outside of the park like they would at EPCOT, Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom is only available via the transportation options at the center or a bus that takes guests directly from their Disney Resort hotel to the Magic Kingdom.

The monorail travels through Walt Disney World's EPCOT.

Guests can also park park at the Ticketing and Transportation Center and then take the monorail to EPCOT since it is all connected via the resorts' monorail system. The other two parks, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, will not be accessible via the monorail or ferry.

According to the Disney Park Blog, parking is divided into two categories: Heroes and Villains. Then it's broken into smaller sections named after famous characters, Woody, Aladdin and Peter Pan on the Hero side, or infamous characters, Zurg, Jafar and Captain Hook on the Villain side.

Guests will need to remember their character to have an idea of where they parked. Taking photos of the parking spot or leaving a tracker, like an Apple Airtag, is helpful when navigating the parking lot after a long day of walking through the Magic Kingdom.

What do you do if you lose your car at Magic Kingdom?

If you do get lost and can't find your car, you can always ask security guards for help, or give them a call at 407-824-4777.

Where is Chef Mickey's?

Those looking to have breakfast with Mickey and the gang can make a reservation at Chef Mickey's, a character-filled restaurant with an "all-you-care-to-enjoy" breakfast or dinner buffet.

It's located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Guests can park at the Ticket and Transportation Center, then take the separate resort monorail to get to the restaurant. Note that while the Magic Kingdom monorail does pass through the resort, it will not stop there.

Once done with their meal, guests can hop onto the resort monorail and head back to the Magic Kingdom.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which Disney World rides are closed spring 2024? What to know