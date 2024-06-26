Riders jump off Roaring Rapids at Six Flags Over Texas to escape stuck raft in viral video

A few riders jumped off the Roaring Rapids at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington in an attempt to escape their raft after the water attraction malfunctioned, according to video shared on social media.

On Monday, TikTok user Jeff Erson posted a video that went viral, garnering over a million views, showing the malfunctioning man-made river ride at the Dallas-Fort Worth amusement park.

The Roaring Rapids ride became stuck, prompting some riders to jump off their raft into the deep water, filled with mechanical equipment. In the video, a boy is seen struggling to swim to a platform before a man grabs him and park employees lift him out of the water.

In a statement emailed to the Star-Telegram, Six Flags said, “Guests were told to remain seated in the raft while the ride was restarted. The video shows that guests made it safely out of the water, including those who chose not to follow operator guidance.”

All guests safely exited the ride with no injuries, according to the statement.

