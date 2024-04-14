Riders of all abilities would benefit from fully funded Greenlink bus system

Last fall, I enjoyed riding Greenlink, our public transit system, to the Saturday market. Traveling on the bus line was excellent! The automated ticket punch had auditory feedback letting riders know their bus passes were scanned successfully.

As a blind person, I need to have access to transportation. Public transportation, such as Greenlink, plays a huge role in my life. I was recently hired as an Equip leader for Able South Carolina. In my position, I travel around Greenville to promote programs and work with high school students with disabilities. I rely on public transportation. Greenville residents with and without disabilities must have reliable and accessible transportation, or they can’t be independent.

Greenlink lacks funding. A simple solution would be a transportation penny tax. If fully funded, Greenlink could extend its daily service hours, add Sunday service, increase bus stop frequency to 30 minutes, and add at least 15 new bus routes.

This is an exciting opportunity to grow our city by introducing more commerce and development. A fully funded transit system has the potential to generate new and increased growth in our local economy. This translates into more job opportunities and enhanced community access. It presents a significant opportunity to impact our community, and we need the Council’s support to make it a reality.

Gabe Pizzo

The writer is an Equip leader for Able South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Penny tax for transit would help Greenville grow, help riders