Rider killed in fiery crash between motorcycle and car in Sun Village

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Sun Village on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash took place just before 5:50 p.m. at 87th Street and Avenue T10 in the unincorporated community just outside of Littlerock, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Witnesses initially reported seeing a motorcycle on fire and a rider lying in the roadway after colliding with a vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced the rider dead at the scene, logs show.

The identity of the victim was not available pending positive identification and notification of family by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The intersection of 87th Street and Avenue T10 in Sun Village, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

More: Woman struck and killed by vehicle along 40 Freeway near Ludlow

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Antelope Valley Station at (661) 948-8541.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Rider killed in fiery crash between motorcycle and car in Sun Village