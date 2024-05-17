Motorcyclist critically injured after being thrown from bike on KC interstate ramp

A person was critically injured after being thrown from a motorcycle during a crash Thursday night in the Three Trails Crossing in south Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to northbound U.S. 71 highway, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist, riding a black Harley Davidson Soft Tail motorcycle, took the ramp at a high speed and failed to negotiate the curve, DiMartino said.

The person ran off the ramp onto the right shoulder, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, DiMartino said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.