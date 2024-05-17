Ride, vigil, and cookout planned for missing Sumner County teen Sebastian Rogers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly three months ago, 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers went missing from Hendersonville. However, community members not giving up hope for his safe return, so they have continued to organize search parties and prayer vigils.

On Sunday, May 19, those touched by Sebastian’s story are invited to join a “Ride for Sebastian,” followed by a prayer vigil and a cookout:

4 p.m.: Meet at The Rudder at 128 River Road

5 p.m.: Engines start

6 p.m.: Join the prayer vigil, which will feature multiple speakers, and cookout at Beech High School at 3126 Long Hollow Pike

ShaLawn Williams, who leads the prayers at Sebastian’s vigils, said so far, about 300 people are expected to join the ride through Hendersonville, with many coming from out of state.

“People want Sebastian home, and so many people across the country have reached out to us,” said Williams.

The vehicles will be carrying signage with information about Sebastian.

The ride is organized by 615BOYZmc, a Nashville area mix sportbike/cruiser club, but anyone can participate in whatever vehicle they’d like, with no registration required. There will be an escort from the Hendersonville Police Department.

“We have a missing teen who’s 15 years old, and at this point, we just need all hands on deck,” said Williams.

With rumors continuing to circulate regarding Sebastian’s disappearance, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is no new credible information to share. Authorities said they’ve looked at the social media statements that are swirling and found them to be false.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

