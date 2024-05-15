‘Ride of Silence’ in Clintonville honors cyclists killed or injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wednesday evening, cyclists will pay tribute to all those who have been killed or injured while riding on public roadways without saying a single word.

The 22nd annual Ride of Silence, in which cyclists join an international movement to honor cyclists killed or injured while riding, is aimed to raise awareness of the legal rights of cyclists while on public roadways. The route, which will cover 10-to-12 miles, begins at the Our Lady of Peace School on East Dominion Boulevard, off North High Street, in Clintonville.

The ride is a short slow and silent funeral-style processional that attracts hundreds of cyclists, who will ride in silence throughout the tribute.

The ride is free, but organizers ask that all participants register for safety and planning purposes.

All registrants are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. There will be a program prior to the ride that will include a reading of the names of those who were killed in 2023 at 6:30 p.m., with the ride beginning at 7 p.m.

All donations and proceeds from the sale of t-shirts will be used exclusively for the current and future Ride of Silence events in Columbus. To register and for more information visit the Ride of Silence web page.

