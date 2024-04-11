Ride-share passenger fatally wounded overnight on South Side identified

A man was fatally wounded early Wednesday morning while traveling as a ride-share passenger in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 1 a.m., the victim was a passenger of a vehicle in the 600 block of West 69th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and an occupant opened fire.

The victim suffered multiple wounds to the body, and was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Dontius Wilson, 23. He lived on the same block as where the shooting occured.

No one was in custody for the shooting, and detectives were investigating.