RIDE IV committee finalizes referendum question for November ballot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County voters in November could be asked to approve a fourth round of special sales tax funding to pay for dozens of infrastructure projects over the next two decades.

News13 obtained a draft version of the ballot question. If approved, it would add an extra 1 percent sales tax on eligible goods for either 25 years or until a total of $6.3 billion in revenues is collected, whichever comes first.

Here’s a look at where the funds would go, pending approval by the Horry County Council for the question to appear on Election Day ballots.

Years one through five

Completion of RIDE III projects

Widening of S.C. Highway 90 to four lanes with intersection turning lanes

New bridge across the Waccamaw River near Conway

Construction of a new highway from U.S. 501 to Surfside Beach/Murrells Inlet area

Cloverleaf ramp from Robert Grissom Parkway southbound to U.S. Highway 17 bypass northbound

Replacement of Barefoot Landing swing bridge

New S.C. Highway 31 interchange at Augusta Planation and Revolutionary War Way

Improvement of Hardwick Road and intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 319 to support a new county multi-use sports and recreational complex

Construction of a new connection from Sandridge Road to Robert Edge Parkway

Widening of U.S. Highway 701 to four lanes with turns at intersections

Widening of U.S. Highway 17 in Windy Will to accommodate dual left turn intersections at 46th Ave. S. toward Barefood Resort Bridge Road and 48th Ave. S. in both directions

Widening of 38th Ave. N. between Robert Grissom Parkway and Kings Highway

Improvement of U.S. Highway 17 from Farrow Parkway to 31st Ave N.

Construction of a new off-ramp to 3rd Ave. and Marina Drive from U.S. Highway 501 northbound

Widening of River Oaks Drive to four lanes with turns at intersections

Construction of a bus maintenance complex in Myrtle Beach

Construction of bus passenger stations in Conway and Myrtle Beach

Use of 5.45% of revenues collected annually for the operation of countywide mass transit

Resurfacing 80 miles of existing public roads

Paving 40 miles of dirt roads

Years six through 10

Widening of U.S. Highway 501 and Mr. Joe White Avenue

Construction of a new access from U.S. Highway 17 to Madison Drive

Resurfacing 80 miles of existing public roads

Paving 80 miles of dirt roads

Years 11 through 15

Widening of U.S. Highway 501 to U.S. Highway 701 at Cultra Road

Widening of U.S. Highway 701 to four lanes with turns at intersections from S.C. Highway 22 to S.C. Highway 410

Construction of acceleration lane on U.S. Highway 501 at S.C. Highway 319

Resurfacing 80 miles of existing public roads

Paving 80 miles of dirt roads

Years 16 through 25

Resurfacing 160 miles of existing public roads

Realignment of Big Block Road to improve safety and capacity

Local intersection safety and capacity improvements, to be determined based on need

Local transportation enhancement improvements, to be determined based on need

Interstate 73

The RIDE IV committee also recommended providing a local match of up to half the cost of construction from S.C. Highway 22 to the Horry County line, but not until a state contact has been signed for the completion of I-73 in Horry County to I-95.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

