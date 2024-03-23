RIDE IV committee finalizes referendum question for November ballot

Adam Benson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County voters in November could be asked to approve a fourth round of special sales tax funding to pay for dozens of infrastructure projects over the next two decades.

News13 obtained a draft version of the ballot question. If approved, it would add an extra 1 percent sales tax on eligible goods for either 25 years or until a total of $6.3 billion in revenues is collected, whichever comes first.

Here’s a look at where the funds would go, pending approval by the Horry County Council for the question to appear on Election Day ballots.

Years one through five

  • Completion of RIDE III projects

  • Widening of S.C. Highway 90 to four lanes with intersection turning lanes

  • New bridge across the Waccamaw River near Conway

  • Construction of a new highway from U.S. 501 to Surfside Beach/Murrells Inlet area

  • Cloverleaf ramp from Robert Grissom Parkway southbound to U.S. Highway 17 bypass northbound

  • Replacement of Barefoot Landing swing bridge

  • New S.C. Highway 31 interchange at Augusta Planation and Revolutionary War Way

  • Improvement of Hardwick Road and intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 319 to support a new county multi-use sports and recreational complex

  • Construction of a new connection from Sandridge Road to Robert Edge Parkway

  • Widening of U.S. Highway 701 to four lanes with turns at intersections

  • Widening of U.S. Highway 17 in Windy Will to accommodate dual left turn intersections at 46th Ave. S. toward Barefood Resort Bridge Road and 48th Ave. S. in both directions

  • Widening of 38th Ave. N. between Robert Grissom Parkway and Kings Highway

  • Improvement of U.S. Highway 17 from Farrow Parkway to 31st Ave N.

  • Construction of a new off-ramp to 3rd Ave. and Marina Drive from U.S. Highway 501 northbound

  • Widening of River Oaks Drive to four lanes with turns at intersections

  • Construction of a bus maintenance complex in Myrtle Beach

  • Construction of bus passenger stations in Conway and Myrtle Beach

  • Use of 5.45% of revenues collected annually for the operation of countywide mass transit

  • Resurfacing 80 miles of existing public roads

  • Paving 40 miles of dirt roads

Years six through 10

  • Widening of U.S. Highway 501 and Mr. Joe White Avenue

  • Construction of a new access from U.S. Highway 17 to Madison Drive

  • Resurfacing 80 miles of existing public roads

  • Paving 80 miles of dirt roads

Years 11 through 15

  • Widening of U.S. Highway 501 to U.S. Highway 701 at Cultra Road

  • Widening of U.S. Highway 701 to four lanes with turns at intersections from S.C. Highway 22 to S.C. Highway 410

  • Construction of acceleration lane on U.S. Highway 501 at S.C. Highway 319

  • Resurfacing 80 miles of existing public roads

  • Paving 80 miles of dirt roads

Years 16 through 25

  • Resurfacing 160 miles of existing public roads

  • Realignment of Big Block Road to improve safety and capacity

  • Local intersection safety and capacity improvements, to be determined based on need

  • Local transportation enhancement improvements, to be determined based on need

Interstate 73

The RIDE IV committee also recommended providing a local match of up to half the cost of construction from S.C. Highway 22 to the Horry County line, but not until a state contact has been signed for the completion of I-73 in Horry County to I-95.

