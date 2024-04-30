Need a ride on Cinco de Mayo? Here's how to get a free one through Lyft

Breakthru Beverage Group, an alcohol wholesaler, and 1800 Tequila are sponsoring limited free rides through the Lyft rideshare service for Cinco de Mayo.

Using redemption code BBGMOCINCO24, Missouri residents in Columbia, Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City can access free rides starting 2 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday. Rides valued up to $20 could instead be free, and quantities are limited.

The free rides promotional period is part of Safe Home After Every Occasion, a social responsibility program designed to encourage planning a ride home before heading out to celebrate, a news release notes. The program has provided nearly 150,000 Missourians with a free and safe ride home on holidays and after special events since its inception in 2011.

“We all know that Cinco de Mayo brings many people out to celebrate together, but the most important part of these celebrations is getting home safely,” said Scott Johnson, executive vice president of Breakthru Beverage Missouri, in the release.

The Safe Home program is supported both by Breakthru and supplier partner Proximo Spirits, home of Gran Centenario Tequila, Jose Cuervo, 1800 Tequila, Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey and Three Olives Vodka alcohol brands.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Some Missouri residents can get free Lyft rides for Cinco de Mayo