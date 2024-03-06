You can ride on the Battleship New Jersey as it enters its dry dock

The Battleship New Jersey is adding a new opportunity to its itinerary of dry dock opportunities — a chance to passenger the ship as it crosses the Delaware.

The battleship announced this first-ever opportunity on Wednesday via Facebook.

There will be two separate auctions for a chance to ride on the ship. The first auction will run March 1 through 6, and the second March 11 through 15. Each auction winner will also get a plus-one.

The Battleship is leaving its Camden dock on Thursday, March 21, before heading to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal for ballasting in preparation for dry dock.

The auctioned tickets will give winners a chance to ride the battleship on Wednesday, March 27 when it travels from Paulsboro across the river to Philadelphia for its historic dry dock maintenance project.

Auction tickets can be purchased through the battleship's eBay profile, titled Battleshop.

