Ride Accident at Ohio State Fair Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Others Injured

One person has been killed and several others injured after a ride malfunctioned on the opening night of the Ohio State Fair, according to officials.

An 18-year-old died after being thrown from the Fire Ball when it reportedly broke apart.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, who had just joined the U.S. Marine Corps.

"We are truly proud to have known him as one of the brave few willing to step up and serve his country in the United States Marine Corps," the Marines said in a statement.

The young man wanted to be in the infantry or serve as a combat engineer, CBS News reported.

He enlisted Friday and was set to begin basic training next summer.

Jarrell lost his life after he was tossed from the ride, which spins and swings revelers in a pendulum-like motion.

Seven others were injured. Of them, three were listed in critical condition.

“I heard a girl scream, 'Help!' and I saw someone fly out and then I seen it slap to the ground,” one witness told reporters following the tragedy.

“Passengers were ejected at high speed with high energy many feet — at least 20 or 30, if not more —into the air and then crashed a significant distance from the ride,” said Dr. David Evans of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Authorities said the ride had passed its state inspections. Video taken by a local news crew shows an inspector checking other rides at the fair Monday.

All rides at the state fair have now been closed pending "a complete review," said Ohio Governor John Kasich. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

Kasich added: "I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair."

His statement was echoed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair last night," Ginther said in a statement. "I pray for the victims and their families and am reminded again of the outstanding work done by our first responders every day."

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center told reporters that two of the three patients they were treating have been discharged. Two other area hospitals are caring for the others.

The Ohio State Fair is scheduled to be held until August 8 and attracts hundreds of thousands each year. The fair will remain open, but the rides will be closed pending additional safety checks, Kasich said.

