Riddle of the Week #23: Escape the Contaminated Lab

From Popular Mechanics

This week we take a look at a riddle recently posted by Ted-Ed. It's a dangerous one, and if you take a wrong turn you could suffocate from the fumes.

Problem

You lead a scientific expedition to Siberia, where your team successfully obtains a sample of an ancient virus preserved in the permafrost. Ecstatic about the discovery, you and your team quickly head back to the lab to isolate the virus.

After a long night's work, you successfully isolate the virus in a series of test tubes for study. You are the last person to leave the lab, and as you do, a sudden earthquake rocks the surrounding countryside. After the tremors cease, you hear an alarm that indicates the vials of the isolated virus have been shattered.

The lab consists of 16 rooms in a 4x4 configuration. The entrance is at the top left, and the exit is at the bottom right. All of the rooms except for the entrance had test tubes of the virus in them, and they all shattered, contaminating the rooms. A noxious chemical gas is released in the rooms with broken test tubes, and in a short time, the lab will automatically vent the rooms out into the world, releasing a deadly plague.

View photos Photo credit: Michael Stillwell More

You spring into action and don your hazmat suit, ready to pull the emergency switches in each room, which will release a chemical slurry into the room and neutralize the deadly virus. But there is a problem. Once you enter a contaminated room, you must pull the emergency switch in order to open the exit. After you leave, the room locks down and you cannot reenter that room.

How do you find a path through the lab that allows you to pull the emergency switch in every contaminated room before leaving the lab?

Hint

Remember there are 15 contaminated rooms.

Solution

Dash through the lab, try to save the world from the deadly plague you have unleashed, and then check the solution here.

*See all of our riddles here.

You Might Also Like