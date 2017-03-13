How to Get Rid of Frizzy Hair

Does your hair look great when you walk out the door and poufy three minutes later? These styling maneuvers will keep your strands under control in all kinds of weather.

Frizz happens. It can seem unavoidable, especially now that rainy and humid days are upon us. But the condition of your mane plays a big role in how much puff you'll see: "Frizz is caused by a lack of moisture in the hair, which makes it grab water from the environment," explains Feisal Qureshi, founder and creative director of Raincry in Ontario. You may be prone to frizz if you have thicker, coarser hair or if you regularly use heat styling tools that can leave hair dry, he says. Here, three ways to get rid of frizzy hair once and for all.

Condition like a boss

To defeat frizz, start in the shower, with a shampoo and conditioner that nourish and repair hair. We like René Furterer Sublime Curl Shampoo and Conditioner ($30 and $32; renefurtererusa.com), which pack evening primrose oil and acanthus extract. Post-shower, coat hair from middle to ends with a leave-in conditioner. "A cream-based one will inject moisture into the hair shaft and help reduce the chance of frizz," says Qureshi. Try OGX Shea Soft & Smooth Creamy Hair Butter ($6; walmart.com); apply to wet hair. A little goes a long way in helping to detangle and encourage your natural wave pattern.

Master the blowout

Drying hair with a terry cloth towel can rough up the cuticle and contribute to frizz. Instead, squeeze out excess water with a microfiber towel, like Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Towel ($35; dermstore.com), which is gentle and less likely to do damage. Next, use your fingers to rake a frizz fighter, such as Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel ($26; dermstore.com), through damp hair from root to tip. (A dime-size amount is ideal for medium-length hair.) It seals the cuticle so moisture from the air can't get in. When blow-drying, use a boar-bristle brush, which is the best type for distributing hair's natural oils from the scalp to the shaft. (We recommend the Varis Boar Brush in medium, $28; beautycarechoices.com.) Blow-dry in sections with the nozzle pointed down, advises Alli Webb, founder of the blowout chain Drybar. This will help boost shine and keep the cuticle flat, making hair less likely to get frizzy.

Do damage control

Some days, despite your best efforts, strands go haywire. The pros keep a smoothing product on hand for just such emergencies. IGK Sold Out Curl Priming Basecoat ($27; sephora.com) will tame the rebels and reactivate your style. Whatever you do, avoid that age-old hack of using hand cream as a quick smoothing fix, warns Qureshi. Most are paraffin-based and therefore not water-soluble, he explains, so they won't fully rinse out of your hair, leading to damage and frizz. No product on you? Take matters into your own hands: Run fingers under water, then twirl small sections of hair away from your face. This should "tame the little guys that pop up," reassures Webb. Although you won't be able to reclaim a completely smooth style, you'll minimize the fluffing and create some on-trend texture.