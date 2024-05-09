Rick Scott to attend Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York on Thursday

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will be in court on Thursday. But he won’t be the one on trial.

The Republican Florida senator is set to attend former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in Manhattan as jurors hear another day of testimony from Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says that she was paid to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump.

In an interview on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, Scott said he wanted to attend the trial to show his support for Trump and shed light on what he called a “political persecution” of a former president.

“I’m going to go support this president, because this is wrong what’s happening to this guy,” Scott said. “He is just being politically persecuted for a finding where no one lost any money. Now they’re trying to put him in jail for an accounting dispute? This is wrong.”

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up reimbursements to his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 in the closing weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has accused prosecutors of going after him for political reasons.

Scott, a wealthy Trump ally from the former president’s home state, was eager to echo those claims on Thursday morning.

“I support my friend. I support Donald Trump,” he said on Fox & Friends. “This is just political persecution. It is a crime to use the courts for political persecution.”

Scott, who is seeking reelection this year to a second term in the Senate, compared Trump’s experience with the justice system to his own, claiming that he was also the victim of a politically motivated prosecution decades ago when his former hospital company Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp was fined $1.7 billion for Medicare fraud.

Scott said that it was his opposition to a 1993 healthcare reform proposal – dubbed by critics as “Hillarycare” after then-First Lady Hillary Clinton — that prompted the Justice Department to go after him and his company.

“By the way, I saw this. It happened to me,” Scott said. “I fought Hillarycare, and guess what happened when I fought Hillarycare? Justice came after me and attacked me and my company.”