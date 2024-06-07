Rick Hilderley retires after putting Tecumseh schools on steady course

TECUMSEH — Rick Hilderley didn’t intend to pursue a career in education when he started college.

But one day, his academic adviser at Siena Heights College in Adrian, Sister Eileen Rice, “basically grabbed me by my academic lapels and said, ‘Rick, this is what your college is going to look like: Here's second semester, first year, here's your sophomore year, your junior year’ — she lays it all out. And she said, ‘You're going to be a teacher and a coach, and then a principal and probably a superintendent.’ …

“She was a remarkable person. Changed my life completely and set me up for success”

Today, he wraps up a career in which he’s been a teacher, a coach, a principal of two schools and a superintendent of two school districts, the past almost five years leading the Tecumseh Public Schools, where he began his career in 1988 as a student teacher.

Retiring Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley is pictured May 22 with the sculpture of Chief Tecumseh outside Tecumseh Middle School. The sculpture was commissioned and installed while he was the middle school's principal.

Siena gave him $1,000 in financial aid to enroll in its theater department. He had been in seven plays in his four years at Clinton High School.

“Then when I was in college, I didn't do a single production,” he said. The theater situation in college was different from high school, where he performed with long-time friends and had more fun.

"It just didn't suit me," he said. “…After about three months, Sister Eileen said, ‘Here's where we're going to go.' And she was right. She had it all figured out.”

Being a teacher appealed to Hilderley because his grandmother, Virginia Proctor, had been a teacher, and he recalled how former students would see her years after they had been in her class and tell her how she was their favorite teacher.

After student teaching, Hilderley received his first contract offer in 1990 and he taught fifth grade and seventh and eighth grade social studies before becoming principal at the Herrick Park school in 1998. It was a fifth-grade center at the time. He also coached a variety of sports. He became principal of Tecumseh Middle School in 2005 after Mike McAran was promoted to superintendent.

He said there were several people who advocated for him, such as former superintendents Gene Cooley and Jerry Pound, and McAran, who he said set him up for success as the middle school’s principal. He also said he would not have been ready to be a superintendent if not for things he learned from Kelly Coffin, who was Tecumseh’s superintendent when he left to be school superintendent in Bronson in 2017.

In 2015, Hilderley started to apply for superintendent positions. He went through four searches and was thinking that becoming a superintendent wasn’t in the cards for him.

“The application and interview process for the superintendent is a grueling process,” he said. “So after going through four different searches, I was almost ready to stop. We were going to stay here and push through, and this was going to be where I ended my career, and that would have been great.”

Then in 2017 he decided to apply for the top job at the Bronson schools, a rural community along U.S. 12 in Branch County, near the Indiana state line.

"We gave Bronson try, and it was a match,” Hilderley said. “And I had a really good experience there.”

He promised the Bronson school board he would stay for at least 10 years. But then in 2019 in Tecumseh — after several months of turmoil, including a recall election that brought in a new slate of school board members and a series of five permanent or interim superintendents in a matter of weeks — the newly elected school board started a search for a new, permanent superintendent. Greg Lewis, a long-time colleague and friend who was interim superintendent during the search that led to Hilderley being hired, encouraged him to apply.

Lewis, who is now a Tecumseh school board member, said their careers in the Tecumseh schools often crossed paths, and their personal lives have parallels, such as each having three daughters. Hilderley was teaching at the middle school when Lewis moved from the high school to the middle school to be assistant principal. Hilderley then became principal at Herrick Park, then Lewis eventually returned to teaching and Hilderley became middle school principal.

Retiring Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley is pictured in the office of Tecumseh Middle School. He was the middle school's principal from 2005-17.

When he was approached about being interim superintendent, Lewis said during the board meeting May 20, he called Hilderley to ask for advice.

After about five or six months as interim superintendent, Lewis said, he talked to Hilderley about coming back and told him things weren’t really that bad.

Because of “the unusual circumstances that provided the opportunity here, I think people in Bronson understood and cut me some slack and said, yeah, that's, that's a little different.”

In September 2019, the board selected Hilderley as its next superintendent. He said he doesn’t think he would have become superintendent if he had stayed in Tecumseh rather than leave for Bronson.

Rick Hilderley answers questions from the Tecumseh Public Schools board during a his second interview for superintendent in 2019.

“I didn't know what was going to happen,” he said. “But it took me on a path that looped right back here because I gained a lot of experience. And I was not connected to any of the stuff” that happened.

He was “pretty well-informed" about the situation he was getting into and wanted to come back to see if he could help, Hilderley said, describing 2019 as a “diabolical” year for the district. Not only was there the administrative strife, but popular teacher and coach A.J. Marry had died that spring after he was hit by a car.

Hilderley credited Lewis with steadying the district. He said he expected that his calm demeanor would aid his transition back into the district.

“And it was, but you can't just exist on that,” he said. “You have to do some things. So I think that the things that we did helped.”

At his final board meeting May 20, Hilderley summarized the goals he set when he was hired and how he did. Those included organizational health, community and public relations, district governance, and curriculum and student achievement.

Since then, he said, trust in the district, staff morale and transparency have improved. Trust and confidence in the community has been addressed by hiring a communications director and technology, such as using an app and updating the district’s website, is being utilized to better disseminate information to the community. He said the district is getting better at marketing itself.

In district governance, he said the relationship between the board and himself continued to strengthen, even as board members changed. He credited that to the board’s committee structure for being a source of information, and the board members educating themselves. He’s also provided regular updates, and the board members asked him questions.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley, right, speaks to the school board during a meeting Dec. 16, 2019. Also pictured are, from left, board secretary Kevin Johnson and trustee Michael McNamara

The “high-quality leadership team that has been put together has aged like fine wine over these five years since I’ve been here. It really gives the board a lot of confidence that we are poised to go in the right direction and have a lot of success,” he said.

Another accomplishment is having a full-time curriculum director and completely rebuilding and reallocating resources toward the district’s curriculum and implementing a coaching model to introduce the updated curriculum with the faculty has been beneficial.

“Nobody does anything alone,” he said at the May 20 meeting. “Even if you have the ability and the interest, you’ve got to have opportunity. Tecumseh’s always provided me with the opportunity to be successful, and I’m grateful for being given that level of trust.”

A unique challenge that Hilderley and all school leaders and faculty faced in 2020 and into 2021 was the COVID-19 pandemic. New skills were needed.

“And all surrounding districts were doing the same thing in trying to figure out how to deliver instruction under those circumstances,” he said. “But our teachers bent over backwards to make the different modes of instruction work for kids. And we showed some data a couple of years ago that our slide was far less than the state average, and even those surrounding our area. And I know that that was directly related to the work that our people did.”

"Being on the inside and watching him steer his way through that COVID crisis, which I would have blown up … I would never have got through it, and he did,” Lewis said. “It’s that patience that Mary (Tommelein, board member) talked about. Some people are patient when things happen. Other people force things and try to make it happen. He was the man for the job.”

“The strategic plan is in place, the board structure is in place,” he said in an interview May 22. “There's a lot just ready to be moved forward. … So I consider my five years here as a success as a result of that.”

Board President Tony Rebottaro said they had several “hard conversations” over the past 3 ½ years, but they always worked together with respect.

“Rick has set this school system up for success,” he said.

Like his grandmother, he’s experienced former students or their parents telling him how he did something to help their development.

“There's rewards in this profession that aren’t preceded by a dollar sign, and if you understand that and value it, then you stay in this career with no questions,” he said.

Now, he’ll be able to enjoy time to himself. He and his wife, Amy, recently became grandparents. When they moved to Bronson, they bought a house on a lake about 3 miles from the state line, so he’ll be able to put the fishing gear he received as a retirement gift from the school board to good use.

