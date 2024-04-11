Richneck shooting investigation ongoing: Commonwealth's Attorney
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has confirmed that Russian government-backed hackers stole emails from several U.S. federal agencies as a result of an ongoing cyberattack at Microsoft. In a statement published Thursday, the U.S. cyber agency said the cyberattack, which Microsoft initially disclosed in January, allowed the hackers to steal federal government emails "through a successful compromise of Microsoft corporate email accounts."
After 10 weeks of being absent from the platform, Taylor Swift's music has returned to TikTok -- or at least her more recent songs and "Taylor's Version" cuts, since she owns those masters. Taylor Swift's music, and music from all artists signed to Universal Music Group, was pulled from TikTok when the two parties were unable to come to a renewed licensing agreement. UMG published a scathing press release accusing TikTok of trying to "bully" the label into accepting a deal worth less than its previous one.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee — score big markdowns on top brands, from Apple to Vitamix.
Investors were bracing for a wholesale inflation print, after a surprise uptick in CPI shook markets and undermined bets on interest-rate cuts.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Yale has unveiled its first smart lock and keypad system that can be retrofitted onto most standard deadbolts.
Use it on its own as a moisturizer or layer it under makeup for a flawless finish.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
Sony’s ULT Wear headphones are a better implementation of bass boost than previous models along with considerable updates to ANC, features and overall design.
There's no shortage of X competitors in the months following the acquisition of the text-based social network formerly known as Twitter by Elon Musk. Now you can add one more startup to that lineup: Lyrak, a new X rival that aims to differentiate itself by focusing on real-time news and monetization options for creators, as on X, but with fediverse integrations, similar to Instagram's Threads. The fediverse refers to the open source social network of interconnected servers powered by the social networking protocol ActivityPub.
Spoil her with these mom-approved picks from Barefoot Dreams, Calpak and Ember.
Car loan rates are based on many factors, including a buyer's credit score. Here's how to get the best car loan rate.
Flipboard, a Web 2.0-era social magazine app that is reinventing itself to capitalize on the renewed push toward an open social web, is deepening its ties to the fediverse, the social network of interconnected servers that includes apps like Mastodon, Pixelfed, PeerTube and, in time, Instagram Threads, among others. On Thursday, the company announced it's expanding its fediverse integrations to 400 more Flipboard creators and introducing fediverse notifications in the Flipboard app itself. The latter will allow Flipboard users to see their new followers and other activity around the content they share in the fediverse directly in the Flipboard app.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.