Richmond woman faces animal cruelty charges in wake of dogs' deaths

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman has been charged with two counts of cruelty to an animal over the deaths of two dogs that were allegedly abandoned in a house she was renting.

The charges against 27-year-old Krystal A. Sparks — filed Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 3 — are Class A misdemeanors carrying maximum one-year jail term.

An affidavit indicated a Richmond police officer on April 30 encountered two people at a Southwest First Street home rented, but not recently lived in, by Sparks. They reported Sparks had asked them to bury two dogs that had died in the house.

The officer reported he had noticed "a smell coming from inside the residence that appeared to indicate that something had died in the house."

The affidavit described the dead canines as a 5-year-old female pit bull named Cashmere and a 1-year-old Shar Pei male named Capone.

Richmond's animal control officer Desiree Durbin reported she had earlier that day been called to the First Street house by a member of Sparks' family, who was concerned about the well-being of a dog she believed had been left in the house.

The woman said during an earlier visit to the house, she had heard a dog barking inside the residence, but on that day she heard nothing.

The family member did not have the keys necessary to gain entry to the house.

The house's owner said Sparks was continuing to pay rent and had told him she was driving from Indianapolis to Richmond daily to care for a dog. He said neighbors had also contacted him to express concern about a dog.

Contacted by Durbin, Sparks reportedly acknowledged she had two dogs staying in the house and claimed she was paying an acquaintance $250 a week to care for them.

An initial hearing in the case is set for June 18.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Sparks.

