Richmond woman convicted of murder in fatal stabbing sentenced to 48 years in prison

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman convicted of fatally stabbing a woman she viewed as a romantic rival was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.

Kristy Sue Sewell, 45, was found guilty of murder by Wayne Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn in December, three months after the judge had presided over a two-day bench trial in the case.

Sewel was accused of killing 28-year-old Kirsten Holland in the defendant's South Fifth Street home on June 28, 2019.

Court documents referred to Holland as a "girlfriend" of Sewell's husband and the mother of his child.

Shortly before the homicide, Sewell and her husband had picked up Holland at a substance abuse treatment facility in Winchester and returned with her to their Richmond home.

Trial testimony indicated Holland had been stabbed 14 times — with wounds in her face, chest and back — with a dagger that was left protruding from the victim's back and a deer knife.

In his December order, the judge said Sewell's claim that Holland had lunged at her with a knife wasn't supported by evidence in the case.

The judge also called Holland the target of a "vicious and highly personal attack, indicative of the anger, rage and jealousy that this court finds."

According to an affidavit, Sewell's husband was not present when the homicide took place but found the slaying victim's body when he returned home.

Judge Horn in May 2022 ruled Sewell was mentally competent to stand trial.

That court order said Sewell "did not have a mental disease or defect as defined by Indiana statute at the time of the alleged offense and that the defendant did appreciate the wrongfulness of defendant's actions at the time of the alleged offense."

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a standard 55-year prison term.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond woman sentenced to 48 years for murder conviction