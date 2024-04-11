Richmond Toxic Fire: EPA, mayor provide update marking 1 year after warehouse fire

It has been one year since a there was a massive toxic fire in Richmond, Indiana.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, two warehouses storing a large amount of recycled plastics caught fire in Richmond, News Center 7 previously reported.

The fire took over two warehouses storing plastic last April located at the 300 block of NW F Street in Richmond.

It sent toxic smoke into the sky and could be seen in the Miami Valley.

Everyone living within a half-mile of the site was evacuated.

News Center 7 reported last month that the EPA completed its part of the cleanup and gave the city control of the property.

It said on the city’s website that 6,000 tons of fire debris and suspected asbestos-containing materials from the two sites. The EPA said that “all such waste being shipped offsite to an EPA-approved landfill. No waste was directed by EPA to City landfills.”

The EPA stated that about 850 tons of scrap metal were sent to local a recycling facility before returning the two sites to the city on March 22.

Since the fire, multiple residents have told News Center 7 they are concerned for their health.

The Indiana Department of Emergency Management requested assistance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just after the fire was extinguished.

Mayor Ron Older provided an update and statement on debris removal and the future of the site on the city’s website on Wednesday.

“First, and foremost, I would like to recognize the great work and thank our Richmond Fire Department and all of the emergency response teams, including support from Wayne County, the State of Indiana, our neighboring partners in Ohio, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. One year ago today, their fast, hard, and expert work prevented this fire from becoming a more significant disaster.”

I would also like to thank the EPA for their quick and diligent work in removing the solid waste and debris from the site. I’m grateful and relieved that the first part of the process is now complete and look forward to beginning the redevelopment phase to find a new use for this site.”

“The City of Richmond is evaluating potential redevelopment opportunities for the 310 and 358 properties and plans to engage collaboratively with economic development partners to consider, develop, and implement the proper and appropriate next steps.”

The EPA said it spent almost $3 million cleaning up toxic waste.

The city is responsible for the non-hazardous cleanup.

