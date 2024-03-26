Richmond township fire damages home

Mar. 26—RICHMOND — A two-story home was severely damaged early Monday morning when fire ripped through the structure, said Andover Fire Chief Matt Bush.

He said the house was burning when firefighters from nine departments responded to the blaze at 3428 Route 7. Crews from Andover, Dorset, Jefferson, Kingsville, Pierpont and Wayne (Ohio) responded, along with Linesville, North Shenango and Springboro (Pennsylvania).

The cause of the fire is not yet determined, but appears to be related to a chimney fire, Bush said. He said the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating the fire.

He said two rooms were badly damaged and smoke damage was also extensive.

A single man was living in the home at the time of the fire.

"He tried to put it out, but by the time we arrived he was out [of the home]," Bush said.

The fire was called in at 7:35 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene for three hours, Bush said.