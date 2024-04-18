Richmond Police and Walmart partner for Drug Takeback Day
Apr. 18—Richmond Police Department (RPD) and Walmart on the Eastern Bypass have teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Drug takeback day will take place next Saturday, April 27.
For more than a decade, DEA Take Back Day has offered free and anonymous disposal opportunities for unneeded medications that often become a gateway to addiction, Richmond Police said on Facebook Tuesday.
This event has removed 8,950 tons, or nearly 20 million pounds, of medication from circulation, which police say means a safer community for you and your family.
Just to give you a heads up, these are the items that can and cannot be accepted.
Collection sites CAN accept:
Solid dosage medications
Liquids in their original containers
Collection sites can NOT accept:
Syringes
Liquid medications in an unmarked or unsealed bottle
Illicit drugs
RPD and the DEA will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.