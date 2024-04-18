Richmond Police and Walmart partner for Drug Takeback Day

Apr. 18—Richmond Police Department (RPD) and Walmart on the Eastern Bypass have teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drug takeback day will take place next Saturday, April 27.

For more than a decade, DEA Take Back Day has offered free and anonymous disposal opportunities for unneeded medications that often become a gateway to addiction, Richmond Police said on Facebook Tuesday.

This event has removed 8,950 tons, or nearly 20 million pounds, of medication from circulation, which police say means a safer community for you and your family.

Just to give you a heads up, these are the items that can and cannot be accepted.

Collection sites CAN accept:

Solid dosage medications

Liquids in their original containers

Collection sites can NOT accept:

Syringes

Liquid medications in an unmarked or unsealed bottle

Illicit drugs

RPD and the DEA will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.