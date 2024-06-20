Richmond police report third shooting death in 9-hour span

(KRON) — Hours after four people were shot and two people were killed in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, another person was shot dead in the same area, the Richmond Police Department said.

The first shooting happened on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. Two people were killed and two others were injured. Both of the surviving victims’ injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said Wednesday.

Based on video from the scene, the shooting happened outside Family Market and Deli.

The second shooting happened at about 12:42 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Kelsey Street. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The second shooting happened less than a mile away from the first. In response to the shootings, RPD is putting more officers on patrol duty and increasing its number of high-visibility patrols.

Police are investigating the killings, but no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 620-6616.

