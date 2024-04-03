Richmond police: Man arrested with altered handgun, 100 grams of meth

RICHMOND, Ind. — A report of gunfire Monday night resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man who allegedly had more than 100 grams of meth in his possession.

Richmond police said they received a report of shots fired just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harris Street.

According to a news release, Richmond officers observed a "suspect vehicle in the area of Waterfall Road."

That brought the officers into contact with Joshua Allen Harrison, 36.

In addition to the large quantity of meth, police found a 9mm handgun — with its serial number destroyed, in an apparent bid to make the firearm untraceable — on the ground near the vehicle.

Harrison was arrested on preliminary counts of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, altered gun identification, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. The Wayne County prosecutor's office will determine what formal charges might be filed.

The Richmond man continued to be held in the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday under a $30,000 bond.

According to court records, Harrison, a former resident of Lynn, has been convicted of crimes including robbery, criminal recklessness, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, battery, criminal mischief.

Adam Blaton, Richmond's assistant police chief, in a release called Monday's arrest "a fantastic example of well-trained police officers who know their community leading to a quick and safe apprehension of a danger to our community."

