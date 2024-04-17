Richmond Police investigating fatal shooting, city's 9th murder since Easter
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting just after 11:30 a.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting just after 11:30 a.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Looking for a new portable air compressor to add to your garage this year? This one from DeWalt is a popular choice and it's on sale for 20% off right now.
Says one recent convert: 'We've cut our toilet paper usage by at least 75%, which I'm sure our septic system is thankful for.'
REI's current sale, featuring 30% off on The North Face camping gear, includes the top-selling Wawona 6 and Wawona 8 tents. Gear up now!
'As blissful as the cold side of your pillow' — more than 18,000 shoppers are singing the praises of this hot sleeper solution.
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
Sony just launched a new batch of TVs, many of them with powerful processors. The TVs have also ditched the confusing alpha-numeric naming convention in favor of Bravia.
A patio set for $5,000 off? Yes, please! Score deals on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at this discount bonanza.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less foot pain thanks to these comfy cuties.
It has been eight years since a "normal," non-COVID Olympic Games. Paris 2024 is, in a sense, the palate-cleansing Games.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
Logitech has rolled out a new software tool called Logi AI Prompt Builder, which gives you quick access to ChatGPT's features.
This viral insulated bottle has a push-to-open lid and some colors are on sale for as low as $23.
Since then, Tesla ads have showed up in places like Google search results and on YouTube. Tesla also paid X around $50,000 in 2023 and $30,000 through February 2024 for "commercial, consulting and support agreements."
Found Energy doesn’t have the typical startup origin story: It began with a space robot that was supposed to eat itself. Now, the company is developing that same technology with an eye toward powering aluminum smelters and long-haul shipping. Nearly a decade ago, Peter Godart, Found Energy’s co-founder and CEO, was a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Former senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinero is teaming up with SpaceX alum-turned-VC Achal Upadhyaya and one of Sequoia’s top finance leaders, Spencer Hemphill, on a new venture called Interlagos Capital, TechCrunch has learned. There is little public information available about Interlagos, and the trio did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Ochinero, Upadhyaya and Hemphill are all listed on the documents.