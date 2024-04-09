Richmond pedestrian struck by pickup truck dies from injuries

A female pedestrian who was struck in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North 8th and North A streets in Richmond, Saturday, April 6, 2024, died from her injuries Monday.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Susan Winters of Richmond died Monday morning from injuries she sustained from a crash outside the apartment complex Saturday evening.

Winters, 69, who lived at Music City Place, an apartment complex for those older than 55, was standing on the west side of the North Eighth Street when a black F-250 pickup truck and a white Chevrolet pickup truck collided at the intersection of North A Street, causing one to veer off the road and strike her, according to Richmond police.

Winters was considered to have serious injures, according to a Facebook post Sunday by the police department.

The post noted that Winters was transported to Reid Memorial for initial treatment before being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, for additional care.

One of the trucks involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Eighth and North A streets in Richmond, Saturday, April 6, 2024. A woman who was struck outside Music City Place died from her injuries Monday.

A preliminary finding published in Sunday's post on the police department's page suggested that the cause of the crash was that the white Chevrolet pickup disregarded a stoplight. The post attributed this statement to eyewitnesses and video evidence.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, Richmond police said its Crash Team, which used drones to map and reconstruct the accident, is still investigating the incident.

It's the second crash in two weeks at the intersection, as there was another two-vehicle accident outside Music City Place on March 29 that caused a vehicle to tip over on its side.

