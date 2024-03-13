Richmond mother charged with battering her child's classmates at local school

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond mother is accused of battering two students at a local school attended by her child.

Tiffany M. Stubbs, 33, was taken into custody Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest last week in Wayne Circuit Court.

Stubbs — released after posting a $1,500 cash bond at the Wayne County Jail — is charged with two counts of battery on a person under the age of 14, one a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and the other a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

She also faces a misdemeanor count of battery over allegations she shoved a school staff member.

According to an affidavit, Stubbs on Feb. 27 went to Test Intermediate School, along South 22nd Street, and confronted a group of students, placing one in a headlock and grabbing another "by the back of the neck."

More: Richmond man charged in fire-poker attack on ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

The school's principal told a Richmond Community Schools' police officer that Stubbs also cursed and shouted at students, "threatening to beat up their mothers," and "pushed into" a staff member.

The court document said Stubbs told the 12-year-old student who was placed in a headlock to leave her child — who also attends the school — alone.

She told other students standing nearby that she would "knock all of you the ---- out," according to the affidavit.

Another student said Stubbs grabbed her "on the back of the neck like a puppy."

Police said that student had a "large red mark on the back of her neck," and the girl told police her neck "hurt badly enough that she was about to cry."

According to an affidavit, Stubbs later agreed to meet with a police officer for Richmond Community Schools, but did not show up for the planned interview.

During a later phone conversation, the Richmond woman reportedly told the officer she went to the school because she was tired of her child "coming home crying every day from school."

However, Stubbs insisted that she had not touched any of the students while on school property, the affidavit said.

Asked about her alleged shoving of the staff member, Stubbs reportedly said the woman "got in my ------- face and that was disrespectful."

In 2009, Stubbs was convicted of battery, a misdemeanor, in Wayne Superior Court 3. Court records reflect no prior felony charges against her.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond woman accused of battering students, staffer at local school