Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney reboots state office bid, will now run for lieutenant governor

RICHMOND – Saying he wants to avoid “an ugly primary” for the top spot on next year’s statewide Democratic ticket, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has rebooted his political future and opted to run for lieutenant governor instead.

Stoney’s decision now clears the way for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to garner the Democratic gubernatorial nomination and possibly set up a historic governor’s race next year, should Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears choose to run.

It would be the first-ever contest in Virginia featuring women at the tops of their tickets.

With the move, Stoney now steps into what could be a hotly contested race for the second spot on the ticket. Freshman state Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, announced Tuesday that he plans to run for the seat.

Stoney

In an emailed statement, Stoney said his decision was not “easy.” He cited growing up in a working-poor family for his decision to enter public service “to make sure families like mine could get a fair shot at success.”

He also took a dig at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in his statement.

“Right now, we have a Republican administration that puts a radical political agenda ahead of what’s right for Virginia families. That must change,” Stoney said. "After careful consideration with my family, I believe that the best way to ensure that all Virginia families do get the change they deserve is for our party to come together, avoid a costly and damaging primary and, for me to run instead for lieutenant governor.”

He later added, “Given everything at stake in the next governor's race – from reproductive rights to education funding and tax fairness – I believe this is a time when Democrats must stand united and avoid an ugly primary for governor.”

Spanberger

Spanberger and Stoney announced their bids within a month of each other in late 2023, but Spanberger has been able to raise more money than Stoney.

Since their announcements, Spanberger has amassed more than $3.6 million in contributions to Stoney’s $758,000, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

By moving into the No. 2 nomination race, Stoney has turned it into a three-way contest right now. In addition to Rouse, Babur Lateef of Prince William County, who chairs the University of Virginia’s Health Board, is in the running for the nod.

As of right now, no other Democrats have emerged to challenge Spanberger. She says she is not seeking re-election to Congress so she can focus on her governor run.

Stoney is in his second term as Richmond’s third directly elected mayor. He was secretary of the commonwealth under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe prior to running for Richmond mayor.

Sears and state Attorney General Jason Miyares are the GOP frontrunners for their party’s gubernatorial bid, although neither has announced their intent yet.

Under Virginia law, governors are limited to one term, so Youngkin cannot run for re-election.

Virginia is one of two states − New Jersey being the other − to hold statewide elections in odd-numbered years.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Richmond mayor opts to run for lieutenant governor instead of governor