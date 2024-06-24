Richmond man involved in attempt to kill police informant wants new trial

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man convicted of conspiring to have a police informant killed wants a new trial.

Larry J. Blackstock, now 46, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder by a Wayne Superior Court 1 jury in July 2022. He was later sentenced to 24 years in prison by Judge Charles Todd Jr.

Prosecutors said Blackstock recruited two local residents to kill an informant scheduled to testify against him in a drug-related trial.

Members of the Wayne County Drug Task Force said they intervened before an attempt was made to take the informant's life.

At his sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green noted Blackstone's record, including 15 felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions.

The Indiana Court of Appeals last July upheld Blackstock's conspiracy conviction.

In a recent motion requesting post-conviction relief — likely in the form of a new trial — Blackstock contended he received "ineffective assistance of counsel" and that his constitutional rights had been violated.

He also alleged an "abuse of discretion" by Todd and said he was also the target of "prosecutorial misconduct."

In his motion, Blackstock alleged his "trial counsel failed to raise any defense."

He also maintained a then-pending drug case, which prosecutors said led to the murder conspiracy, should not have been referred to at his trial.

He claimed prosecutors presented the testimony of two witnesses who committed perjury.

According to state Department of Correction records, Blackstock has also been convicted of crimes including dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and dealing in meth.

Incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo, the Richmond man has a projected release date of December 2039, according to the DOC website.

