Richmond man charged in Officer Seara Burton's slaying found dead in Pendleton prison

PENDLETON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting a Richmond police officer in 2022 was found dead early Thursday in the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 48, of Richmond, was in the Pendleton prison awaiting his murder trial, most recently set for February 2025. If convicted of killing 28-year-old Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, he would have faced a possible death sentence.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, Lee was "discovered alone in his cell and unresponsive" by correctional staff about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Efforts were made to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful, and Lee was declared dead.

"Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending, although no foul play is suspected," the release stated.

The Madison County coroner's office and state Department of Correction personnel assisted in the investigation.

Investigators said Officer Burton was shot in the head after being called to assist with a traffic stop on Aug. 10, 2022. According to state police, Lee — riding a moped when he was stopped — fired multiple shots.

Burton died in a Richmond-area hospice facility 38 days after being wounded.

In addition to murder, Lee was charged with two counts of attempted murder along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of meth, possession of cocaine and possession of a narcotic drug.

In April 2023, the Richmond man's attorneys asked that he be transferred from the Pendleton prison to the New Castle Correctional Facility.

However, the attorneys' issues concerning their ability to meet with Lee in Pendleton were apparently resolved.

