Richmond man charged with murder, attempted robbery in 2022 homicide

RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond man has been charged with murder in another's November 2022 shooting death.

In addition to the murder count, 39-year-old Earl Juston Ray was charged Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with burglary resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted robbery.

The charges stem from the slaying — on Nov. 12, 2022 — of 33-year-old Nicholas F. Lakes.

According to an affidavit, Lakes was found, "with multiple gunshot wounds," in a house in the 1100 block of North I Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene of the early morning shooting told Richmond police that Ray "came in and shot Nicholas," according to an affidavit.

According to the court document, that woman reported seeing Ray "wearing a red outfit with a red mask covering the lower half of his face" in the house at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit also referred to a statement by another witness, who said Ray and Lakes were previously friends, but there had more recently been "bad blood" between the men over their dealings with a mutual female acquaintance.

Witnesses told police that woman — Erica Nicole Petry, now 25 — was also in the house, wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun, at the time of the fatal shooting, according to the court documents.

Still another witness, the affidavit reported, told police the masked man — alleged to be Ray — demanded "all your dope and money" from Lakes and then shot him four or five times after Lakes indicated he had nothing to give him.

Ray was arrested for a parole violation two weeks after the homicide, but at that time, he declined to talk to police.

A state Department of Correction website on Thursday indicated he remained incarcerated at the New Castle Correctional Facility, with a projected release date in July 2026.

Ray's record includes convictions, in Wayne and Johnson counties, for robbery.

Petry — most recently of New Paris, Ohio — was first identified as a suspect in the homicide in December 2022 in a social media post by police.

When officers that month approached a Richmond house where she was staying, an affidavit reported, Petry suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Petry on Jan. 3 was charged with the same counts — murder, burglary resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted robbery — that were filed Wednesday against Ray. She was arrested on Feb. 10, by U.S. marshals and Richmond police, at a home in the the 1200 block of Northwest Fifth Street.

Petry, who continues to be held without bond in the Wayne County jail, has received a May 6 trial date.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term. The burglary charge is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, while the attempted robbery count is a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.

