Richmond Hill man shoots wife three times; dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

On Friday night, a Richmond Hill man shot his wife three times, before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release issued by Bryan County Sheriff Mark D. Crowe on Facebook.

At around 9:15 p.m. on June 7, Bryan County 911 received a call in reference to a domestic dispute in progress at an address on Sunbury Drive in Richmond Hill, according to the press release.

Law enforcement responded, setting a perimeter, evacuating homes adjacent to the domestic location, and trying to negotiate with the man, who “advised the negotiator that he was heavily armed and if any law enforcement approached the house that he would shoot them.”

The offender allowed two medics from Bryan County Emergency Medical Service into the residence and removed the victim from the residence. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

“Once the victim was removed from the home, negotiation resumed with the offender,” according to the press release. “The offender continued to refuse to comply with law enforcement commands to exit the home unarmed and with his hands in the air. After several hours of negotiation, it was decided by SWAT command to deploy tear gas into the residence. The Georgia State Patrol SWAT team entered the home and located the offender deceased in an upstairs bedroom by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Richmond Hill man shoots wife three times then kills himself