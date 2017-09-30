Richmond ends 37-year title drought in Aussie Rules football

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 37-year title drought has ended for the Richmond Tigers in the Australian Football League.

The Tigers beat the Adelaide Crows 16.12 (108) to 8.12 (60) on Saturday in the AFL grand final. Richmond hadn't won a national Australian Rules football title since 1980, and lost to Carlton when they last appeared in a grand final in 1982.

The win came before a capacity crowd of 100,021 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was close until halftime, when Richmond led by nine points. But a dominating third quarter saw the Tigers take a 34-point lead, and they didn't let up to open the fourth quarter, kicking the first two six-point goals to extend the lead to 45 points.

Richmond's Dustin Martin ended his incredible AFL season by winning the Norm Smith Medal for being the best player in the grand final.

Earlier this week, he won the Brownlow Medal for being the best and fairest player in the AFL this season. He's now the first player in league history to win the Norm Smith and Brownlow medals and the league title in the same season.

"I honestly cannot believe it," Martin said. "This is the best thing in the world."

Richmond forward Jack Riewoldt said this season had been quite a turnaround.

"Who would have thought we finished 13th last year, beaten by (113) points in the last round and now we're ... premiers," Riewoldt said.

The Tigers received an outstanding game from 19-year-old midfielder Jack Graham, the youngest player in the final. Playing just his fifth AFL game, Graham kicked three goals and was strong defensively.

"Superb finish by a young player," former Geelong star Cameron Ling said while commentating for Australian television's Seven Network.