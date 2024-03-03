Richmond County Sheriff’s Office respond to suicidal subject in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday, March 2nd at 6:11p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Road in reference to a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a male subject sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Deputies have secured the parking lot. CID and a SWAT Negotiator is currently on the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid this area if possible.

