Richmond County man arrested for stealing school activity bus

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chad Dwayne Giddens, 37, was arrested for stealing a school activity bus, Richmond County sheriffs say.

On May 29, a deputy noticed a drop cord running from a meter base of one residence to another that was supposed to be unoccupied.

The deputy contacted the property owner and she said the residence should be unoccupied and asked if they would go inside and look around.

While on the property, deputies noticed a school activity bus parked between the two residences. After contacting the school bus garage, it was confirmed that the bus was stolen from their property.

Queen City News

Crime & Public Safety

Deputies reviewed the security video and identified Giddens of Ellerbe as the suspect who took the bus.

Deputies found Giddens hiding in the closet of the unoccupied residence.

Giddens was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking & Entering, Felony Injury to Utility Company Property and Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

He is currently being held at the Richmond County jail without bond.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.