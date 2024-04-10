This Richmond allergy expert has advice for sneezing allergy sufferers

TechCrunch

Its predecessor, the MV7, has been my default podcasting mic since it was launched toward to end of 2020. If you’re looking for a desktop microphone for podcasts or streaming and don’t mind investing a bit of cash, but don’t want to bother with a separate audio interface (mind you, there’s also XLR on-board, if that’s your thing), you’d be hard-pressed to beat the MV7 -- until now, that is. As the name suggests, Shure’s MV7+ doesn’t represent a massive departure from its predecessor.