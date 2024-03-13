Richlands Police Department warns residents about recent thefts in the community

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — The Richlands Police Department warned residents about a series of car thefts and unsecured outdoor items being stolen in the community.

According a post on the Richlands Police Department Facebook page, there were a series of car thefts, as well as unsecured outdoor items being stolen in the Richlands area over the past few nights.

The Police Department also stated that officers and investigators with their department are investigating leads regarding the thefts.

The Richlands Police Department recommends that people ensure that any of their valuable items are secured and that their cars are locked.

Anyone with information about the thefts or any suspicious cars and/or people can message the Richlands Police Department Facebook page or call them at 276-964-9134.

