Richland police officer relieved of duty after video allegedly shows ‘derogatory slurs’

Richland Police Chief Adrian Ready announced Wednesday via social media that a Richland police officer was relieved of duty and later resigned after a video allegedly showed the officer making "derogatory slurs."

Ready said the video was first brought to the attention of the Richland Police Department on Tuesday about an officer “in an interaction that was concerning.”

Ready said after an investigation began, authorities obtained and watched the video "in its entirety." The video confirmed the incident did involve an officer with the department and a resident of the city of Richland, Ready said.

According to Ready, the officer responded Sunday to a domestic call involving a firearm.

"The video showed the officer making inappropriate statements and remarks towards the victim of the disturbance call. The officer did not have his body camera on resulting in no video of the incident before or after the complainant’s video. Therefore, the only account is the brief video that was shown, leaving this as the only evidence to review," Ready said.

Ready said the former officer was a patrol officer for the Richland Police Department. Ready did not identify the officer by name.

"As police chief, it is with great disappointment that we announce the immediate removal of the officer who made derogatory slurs. This type of language is not only unacceptable, but it also undermines the trust and respect that we work hard to build within our community. We want to make it clear that this behavior will not be tolerated within our department, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity," Ready said.

